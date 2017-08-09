'Despacito' continues to break records and cultural barriers

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The hit Reggaeton song "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, which features Daddy Yankee, set a record as the No. 1 streamed song on Spotify and it continues to break records and barriers. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The hit Reggaeton song "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, which features Daddy Yankee, set a record as the No. 1 streamed song on Spotify and it continues to break records and barriers.

It's also the first YouTube video to reach 3 billion views and counting. The song was released early last year and was eventually remixed with Justin Bieber.

"When Justin Bieber jumped on, everyone was like 'Oh wait! What are you Latinos listening to?'" DJ Melissa "La Popis" Rios said.

"Despacito" is the first mostly Spanish song to top Billboard's Hot 100 since the Macarena. Other songs, such as "Mi Gente" by J. Balvin are also breaking into the English-language market.

Mega 96.3's DJs Sandra Pena and Rios point out the crossover is not the first, but it's different.

"We are at a different time right now, which I think helped the song be what it is when you have social media," Pena said.

It's a window into international stardom for bands such as Los 5. The bilingual pop band comprises immigrants from Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

Los Angeles native Rios said it's about a bicultural lifestyle because it's part of who Latinos are. One band member of Los 5 said it opens doors for more multicultural groups.

"It's like, we think of ourselves as being part of this cultural movement. 'Despacito' is as well, so it just opens the door for more acceptance of diversity, other languages," Hector Rodriguez said.

So what is the formula for songs like "Despacito" to top the charts, regardless of language? That's up for debate, but "La Popis" said it's just an "all-around good song."
