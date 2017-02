Entertainment legends Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera were in-studio guests of ABC7, where they talked about her live stage show coming up Friday.Rivera will perform in "Chita: A Legendary Celebration" at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Friday, with Van Dyke joining her for a number.After their chat with George Pennacchio, the two icons helped out big fan Danny Romero with the weather forecast and showed off a few dance moves.