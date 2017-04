Calling all die-hard Disney fans! It's getting a bit easier to enjoy a couple of popular rides at Disneyland and California Adventure.Toy Story Midway Mania! at Disney California Adventure became a Fastpass attraction on Friday.Fastpass access will also be available for the Matterhorn Bobsleds when the roller coaster reopens from refurbishment on April 28, Disneyland said.Fastpass allows you to get on a ride during a specific window of time, skipping the long line.