  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Diverse nominees have organizers hoping #OscarsSoWhite a thing of the past

By
HOLLYWOOD, California --
The red carpet is rolled out in Hollywood for what organizers say is a more diverse and inclusive Academy Awards, trying to put the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag and controversy of the past to rest for good.

"It just so happened that this year we had an abundance of films that represented inclusion," Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said.

Two years in a row of all 20 nominees in the acting categories being white led to protests, boycotts and mockery.

"I'm here at the Academy Awards, also known as the white people's choice awards," host Chris Rock said during his monologue.

This year, seven of the 20 acting nominees represent racial diversity, from Viola Davis to Dev Patel, and it extends to other categories as well.

Joi McMillon is now the first African-American woman nominated for editing for her work on "Moonlight," and four of the five films nominated in the best documentary category were made by black filmmakers.

"I think they've done a wonderful job," actor Edward James Olmos said. "There's some great films this year, and there's a lot of diversity."

And now, the writer who started the "Oscars So White" hashtag says while there is still more work to do, this year's nominations are a "step in the right direction."
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentOscarsacademy awardsdiversity
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
'Bachelor' Nick gets down and dirty on his hometown dates
Oscar ceremony prompts road closures in Hollywood
Big names set to perform at the Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hundreds honor slain Officer Boyer with vigil at Whittier police station
Woman in car seen screaming, banging on window in Chatsworth
Props that help inmates under fire after Whittier officer killed
4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Small storm cell moves through parts of SoCal
Tips on how to escape from a car during an abduction
8-year-old boy dies after being struck in drive-by shooting in Pomona
Show More
Suspect sought in Riverside officer-involved shooting
Whittier police officer shot, killed while responding to crash
Slain Whittier officer identified, honored with procession
Teen suicide attempts fell as same-sex marriage became legal
Widow encourages safety after husband's tragic death on flooded road in Victorville
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos