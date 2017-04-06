ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Documentary chronicles legendary rock photographer

A new film looks at the life and work of legendary photographer Mick Rock, who chronicled David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Queen and other music icons of the 1970s. (KABC)

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Photographer Mick Rock is not as well-known as so many of the rock and roll legends he has photographed over the years.

But he's about to get a little more attention in a documentary about his life and work opening this weekend.

"Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock" takes you on a rock-and-roll joyride and inside Rock's mind. His work is now legendary, but so was his life.

"I've been through the fire," Rock said at Wednesday's premiere. "Let me put it like that. But it's kind of cool now. What else would I be doing at my age?"

While he continues to work, Rock is best known for his photographs of 1970s icons like David Bowie and Queen.

At the premiere in the Fairfox district, rock greats like Billy Idol praised his work and the film.

"He took the pictures of our favorite rock stars - Iggy Pop, David Bowie," Idol said. "And we lived through those pictures."

"Shot!" opens in theaters and on demand beginning Friday.
