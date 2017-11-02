Documentary 'I'll Push You' foreshadows longtime publicist's diagnosis

The documentary film "I'll Push You" tells the story of Justin and Patrick; two lifelong friends who decide to embark on a 500-mile trek from France to Spain.The biggest obstacle? Justin is living with a debilitating motor neuron disease, similar to ALS. Max Danielson is a publicist who has worked on over 350 movie campaigns throughout his career. And when he heard about this film, he knew he wanted to help."They had a lot of obstacles. The wheelchair broke down at one part," said Danielson. "They had to go through muddy waterbeds. They had to transverse the Pyrenees. It was grueling. It's a grueling trek for even an able-bodied person.Danielson was working on this movie when it premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival last April. Then something life changing happened on the way to the film's after-party."I'm holding on to Justin's wheelchair as we're walking. And Justin stops his wheelchair and he looks down and he said, 'Max, do you have drop foot?' and I said, "Yes, something's going on," remembered Danielson. "I'm not quite sure what. I'm getting it checked out. I pulled a disc. I don't know what it is.' And then six weeks later, I was diagnosed with ALS."Danielson's 29-year career as a publicist will end with this movie; a film about friendship, loyalty, and love."They are an example of how you live life to its fullest, regardless of the obstacles," said Danielson. "And each day is a new day. I might not be able to walk in three months so I'm enjoying-- even with my walker or with a cane, I'm loving the fact that I can be a little bit mobile now."As Danielson finishes up promoting this movie, he says he has learned something from it: the support of family and friends is a powerful thing."It's a reluctant journey but it doesn't have to be an awful one," he said."I'll Push You" will be playing in two dozen theatres around Southern California for one night only: Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30pm. It should be out on DVD before the end of the year.