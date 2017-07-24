ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Downtown Disney: 3 popular stores to be replaced by restaurants

A Downtown Disney sign is seen in an undated file photo. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Three popular stores at Downtown Disney in Anaheim are set to shutter their doors - and not because of poor sales.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, where customers build custom-made stuffed animals; Ridermakerz, which offers customized toy cars; and Chapel Hats, which sells stylish headwear, will each close by the end of September, according to Disney officials, adding that there is no place to relocate the stores now.

The three shops will be replaced by restaurants. Disney has not yet announced which restaurants can be expected.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent organization of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneyrestaurantrestaurantsbusinessAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
ABC 2017 Fall Primetime premieres and schedule
Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills home burglarized
Paula Patton talks about 'Somewhere Between'
Michael Phelps 'races' a shark, loses
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-year-old found on street in North Hills reunited with dad
Durst former friend testifies about unprovoked attack
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
3-month-old killer whale dies at SeaWorld
SoCal Marine killed in Mississippi crash honored
'Dear Chester': Linkin Park pens statement about bandmate's death
ABC 2017 Fall Primetime premieres and schedule
'Valley Fever' on the rise in Los Angeles area
Show More
Check to see if your baked beans are included in recall
Domestic violence suspect surrenders after Azusa barricade
Man w/ rare disease, wife celebrate anniversary at hospital
Burglar sneaks into Pasadena home, makes sandwich, falls asleep
Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills home burglarized
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos