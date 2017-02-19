  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
'Dream Big: Engineering Our World' aims to inspire kids from around the globe

A new educational film playing at the California Science Center in Exposition Park is telling kids to "dream big." (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A new educational film playing at the California Science Center in Exposition Park is telling kids to "dream big."

"Dream Big: Engineering Our World" inspires children to believe those very words to be true.

Audiences are taken on an educational ride that proves no matter where you come from, everyone deserves a shot at making their dreams come to life.

"Dreaming is such a key element of humanity, and that's why we were trying to get more kids to become engineers and to live that life of dreaming forever," shared director Greg MacGillivray.

Angelica Hernandez is an engineer -- and a role model featured in the film. She understands how rewarding it can be to give back and set a good example.

"It's a reflection of where I was, and hopefully, seeing me in it can be a reflection of where they can be as well," Hernandez said.

Narration also plays a major part in the movie. The voice belongs to actor Jeff Bridges. His three daughters gave him all the inspiration he needed to be a part of the project.

"Our films get shown for decades and people with good hearts want to be associated with the kind of educational projects that try to lift people up, as we try to do in our films," added MacGillivray.

The California Science Center is showing the film on its seven-story, 90-foot-wide IMAX screen. "Dream Big" runs until the end of June.
