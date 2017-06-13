ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

E3 highlights latest video game innovations in downtown LA

The Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles presents the latest innovations in video games. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Electronic Entertainment Expo is a video game-lover's dream come true and it kicked off Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Now in its 24th year, E3 is an eye-popping, ear-splitting, three-day immersion into the latest video-game developments from around the world.

This year it's more packed than ever before because this is the first time the general public has been allowed inside.



Well, kinda. About 15,000 wristbands were doled out earlier this year to devoted fans. If you don't have a wristband already, don't bothering showing up. You won't get in.

The general public attendees are in addition to the roughly 50,000 industry participants and media members who usually show up.

"E3 is the world's greatest video game trade show," said Rich Taylor, with the Entertainment Software Association.

"But it's more than that. It's probably the world's greatest entertainment forum. It has become, because of what video games have become, really a centerpiece for new technology, new games."

"Just the kind of entertainment that's going to be captivating people for the next year or two - we always see it first here in Los Angeles."
