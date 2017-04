Eight-time Emmy award winning actor Ed Asner is taking on a new role as his son's partner in a first-of-its-kind Autism film festival.Asner, now 87 years old, is working to make AutFest a success. The festival will feature films dealing with themes related to autism in a bid to raise awareness surrounding the condition.AutFest, presented by the Autism Society and AMC Theaters will be held April 22-23 in Orange County.