El Capitan Theatre brings 'Beauty and the Beast' to life

The El Capitan Theatre is bring "Beauty and the Beast" to life for fans in Hollywood. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
On the eve of Disney's release of the much anticipated live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast," the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is preparing to bring the film to life.

Moviegoers wanting the watch the "tale as old as time" can see costumes and props used during the filming of the movie.

A special VIP package will also allow "Beauty and the Beast" fans to enjoy a cup of Twinings exclusive Beast Tea before or after the movie.

To learn how to buy tickets for the experience at the El Capitan Theatre, call (818) 845-3110 or click here.

In the video player above, ABC7's Leslie Lopez gives us a tour of the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood before the release of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
