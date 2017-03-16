El Capitan Theatre brings 'Beauty and the Beast' to life

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --On the eve of Disney's release of the much anticipated live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast," the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is preparing to bring the film to life.
Moviegoers wanting the watch the "tale as old as time" can see costumes and props used during the filming of the movie.
A special VIP package will also allow "Beauty and the Beast" fans to enjoy a cup of Twinings exclusive Beast Tea before or after the movie.
