OSCARS

Emma Stone congratulates 'Moonlight,' says unsure how best picture mix-up happened

EMBED </>More News Videos

First-time Oscar winner Emma Stone congratulated "Moonlight" for winning Best Picture, but was unsure how the mix-up with her movie "La La Land" happened. (Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S.© 2017)

LOS ANGELES --
Emma Stone, fresh off her best actress win, said she loves "Moonlight" and is happy for the movie's best picture win, but she isn't sure how the "La La Land" best picture mix-up happened.

Actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were the announcers for the best picture winners and during the card opening, Beatty took a long pause and appeared to be confused. Dunaway ended up reading the card and said "La La Land" had won.

But as the cast and crew of the movie gathered on stage, producer Jordan Horowitz said "Moonlight" was the real winner of the category and eventually held up the card showing the win and subsequent mix-up.

During a question and answer session in the Oscars press room, Stone said she was holding onto her best actress win card the entire time despite Warren Beatty saying he had her win card, which is why he paused for so long during the announcement for best picture.

"I don't mean to start stuff, but whatever story that was, I had that card. So I'm not sure what happened," Stone said.

Stone said she absolutely loved "Moonlight" and everyone involved deserved the best picture win.

"I'm so excited for 'Moonlight.' Of course it was an amazing thing to hear 'La La Land.' I think we would have loved to win best picture. But we are so excited for 'Moonlight.' I think it's one of the best films of all time," she said.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awardscelebrity
Load Comments
OSCARS
Stars read Oscars edition of 'Mean Tweets'
Oscars 'In Memoriam' included photo of woman still alive
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars read Oscars edition of 'Mean Tweets'
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
5 memorable 2017 Oscars moments
Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
Stars read Oscars edition of 'Mean Tweets'
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
Tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
Show More
Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after Oscar win
VIDEO: Man dragged in Victorville after suspect snatches up puppy
Man killed in Bellflower shooting; investigation underway
Ontario man defends anti-Islam banner displayed on his house
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz believed to be missing boy
More News
Top Video
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz believed to be missing boy
Bill Paxton, known for roles in 'Aliens' and 'Titanic,' dies at 61
'Service' animals like pigs, lizards on airplanes raising new concerns
More Video