Enter for chance to win tickets to American Music Awards

The 45th Annual American Music Awards are happening Sunday, Nov. 19 right here in Los Angeles.

Our coverage of music big night starts at 6:30 p.m. with a special edition of On The Red Carpet at the American Music Awards when Entertainment Reporter George Pennacchio welcomes the AMA nominees, performers and presenters to the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.

Then at 8 p.m., the American Music Awards begin with the biggest names in music taking the stage with live performances. It will be a celebrity-studded night of music that you won't want to miss, but ABC7 wants to make it even more exciting.

We are sending two lucky viewers to experience it all live in person. Watch Eyewitness News at 11pm right before the start of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and get the AMA code word. Once you have it, enter the code word here for your chance to win. The winner and a guest will get round-trip ground transportation to Downtown L.A., a deluxe double occupancy hotel for two nights, access to the AMA red carpet and tickets to the big show.

ENTER HERE: http://woobox.com/72a33x

PRIZE
One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive deluxe double occupancy hotel for two (2) nights at the Luxe Hotel room, tax and resort fee included, $500 to use for transportation to/from the hotel or for parking, two (2) tickets to the American Music Awards with red carpet fan pit access. An Impact escort will meet the winners at the hotel and take them to the event. TICKETS MUST BE USED ON NOVEMBER 19, 2017. The approximate retail value ("ARV") of the grand prize is $1,600.00.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 11/3/17 at 11:59pm PT. Open only to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email address per day. Void where prohibited. For complete sweepstakes rules click here: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/72a33x.

