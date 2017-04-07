ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Eric Stonestreet talks about 'The Toy Box' and its kid judges

Jennifer Matarese interviews Eric Stonestreet about the new toy invention competition show "The Toy Box." (WABC)

NEW YORK --
If you are fan of the show "Shark Tank" and its inventors, you should give ABC's newest toy-competition series, "The Toy Box," a try.

It premieres tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. (EDT) and is hosted by "Modern Family's" Eric Stonestreet.

Five amateur inventors have gone the distance to create toys that they think children will love, but will they?

"I was looking forward to those uncomfortable awkward moments with the toy inventors that are so passionate about their toy," Stonestreet said. "I loved interviewing them and getting to know them."

The judges on this show are children! They have the ultimate say on which toy will go into production with Mattel and make it onto store shelves at Toys R US.

"Looking through the eyes of a kid to see whether a toy is fun or not, I mean, to get to do that with them is great," Stonestreet said.


As the competition moves along, a group of mentors including Dylan's Candy Bar owner Dylan Lauren, toy guru Jim Silver and Pixar creative director of Consumer Products, Jen Tan, will help them further develop their ideas and see if they are worthy of moving on to the judges.

Once past the mentors, the inventors move into "The Toy Box" where the kid judges Sophia Grace Brownlee ("The Ellen Degeneres Show"), Aalyrah Caldwell ("Uncle Buck"), Toby Grey ("The Unexpected John Cena Prank") and Noah Ritter ("The Ellen Degeneres Show") decide if it should go onto the finals.

The best part, once the finale airs, the toy will instantly be available for purchase!

"I absolutely think they made the right decision. I think Mattel is really happy with it," Stonestreet said. "The toy is on trend, the kids got it right."
