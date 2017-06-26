ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Facebook celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter with Easter egg for fans

(Shutterstock|7831/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Merlin's beard! Facebook got a little more magical for Harry Potter fans on Monday.


The words "Harry Potter" turn red in Facebook updates, and when you click on them an animated wand appears. As fans quickly discovered, the effect also works with the names the Hogwarts Houses, with each turning their respective colors.

The Facebook fun comes 20 years to the day after Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was published in the United Kingdom. On Twitter, the anniversary was celebrated with a custom emoji.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentharry potterfacebooksocial mediabuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Former pitcher Barry Zito launching musical career
2018 class for Hollywood Walk of Fame stars announced
Will Arnett brings back 1970s classic 'The Gong Show'
Real-life romance inspires new comedy, 'The Big Sick'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Santa Clarita brush fire burns 870 acres
Officials to release more on man accused of murdering missing son
Driver, kids survive after SUV crashes into motel pool
Philando Castile's mother reaches $3M settlement in death
Dramatic fire burns 2 buildings on county property in Downey
Burglars loot Woodland Hills home damaged from explosion
Explore some of LA's popular veteran-owned businesses
Show More
PHOTOS: Placerita Fire burns near homes in Santa Clarita
Snapchat's new feature raises privacy concerns
Man fatally shoots mother before killing self in San Gabriel
VIDEO: Crowd catches teen falling from park ride
SpaceX launches 10 satellites from Vandenberg AFB
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos