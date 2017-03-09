'Fallen Stars' movie features dogs from local animal rescues

The Beverly Hills premiere of "Fallen Stars" benefitted Angel City Pit Bulls, a rescue group the movie's director Brian Jett co-founded."We went to eight cities and we partnered with rescue organizations in each city. The proceeds from each screening went to that rescue," Jett said.The indie movie is about two people who form an unusual friendship through a storyline involving animal rescue, Jett said. Three dogs from the rescue were featured in the movie."We used three of our dogs from Angel City Pit Bulls in the movie. It was shot at the South L.A. shelter for a day. It was great," he said."Fallen Stars" was made on what Jett calls "no budget.""It was less than the catering budget for a movie star's second assistant," Jett said.If you would like to see "Fallen Stars," it will be available across all digital platforms on March 14.