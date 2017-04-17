ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Charlie Chaplin fans dress up as actor on his 128th birthday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Over 660 Charlie Chaplin fans dressed up as the actor's memorable "Tramp" character in honor of what would be his 128th birthday. (Chaplin's World)

Hundreds of Charlie Chaplin fans dressed up as one of the film star's most iconic characters on what would have been his 128th birthday.

The event took place on Sunday, April 16, and was organized by Chaplin's World, a museum dedicated to Chaplin in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. A whopping 662 fans dressed up as Chaplin's "Tramp" character, notable for his hat, jacket and iconic mustache.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieshollywoodu.s. & worlddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Prince Harry shares emotional struggles after Princess Diana's death
'Star Wars' fans celebrate at convention as new trailer released
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer released
'Scandal' celebrates 100 episodes; stars tease surprises
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
North Park Elementary resumes classes week after deadly shooting
'Facebook killer' sightings reported in Philadelphia
4 teens found mutilated in New York park identified
Man allegedly stole more than 100 cellphones at Coachella
Driver injured after bricks thrown on I-215
'Major' gas leak reported at USC's main campus
Boy, 15, injured in Lincoln Heights shooting
Show More
Brawl at Hesperia Wal-Mart captured on video
High school sweethearts marry 64 years later
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
Reward offered in fatal car shooting of mother in Sylmar
Prince Harry shares emotional struggles after Princess Diana's death
More News
Top Video
North Park Elementary resumes classes week after deadly shooting
Boy, 15, injured in Lincoln Heights shooting
4 teens found mutilated in New York park identified
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
More Video