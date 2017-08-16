Fans jam Hollywood Blvd. for $10 'Hamilton' tickets

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Hundreds of people jammed Hollywood Boulevard for a shot at $10 front-row tickets to "Hamilton" as it opens in Los Angeles.
The show, which had been the hottest ticket in New York for the last two years, opens at the Pantages Thursday night and runs through December.
Show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast members were on hand at the Pantages to give out $10 tickets to 40 lucky fans who won a drawing.
