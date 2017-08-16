ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fans jam Hollywood Blvd. for $10 'Hamilton' tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

"Hamilton," which had been the hottest ticket in New York for the last two years, opens at the Pantages Thursday night and runs through December. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Hundreds of people jammed Hollywood Boulevard for a shot at $10 front-row tickets to "Hamilton" as it opens in Los Angeles.

The show, which had been the hottest ticket in New York for the last two years, opens at the Pantages Thursday night and runs through December.

Show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast members were on hand at the Pantages to give out $10 tickets to 40 lucky fans who won a drawing.

To see Miranda and the cast perform for fans, watch the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthamiltontheaterlin-manuel mirandaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Paul Walker fans propose Rushmore-style memorial in San Clemente
Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during eclipse
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
Watch one movie a day in theater for $10 a month
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man sentenced to life in 2014 USC student beating death
Murrieta couple arrested on suspicion of torturing 5-year-old boy
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
Paul Walker fans propose Rushmore-style memorial in San Clemente
Tejano star Selena's brother in custody after courthouse arrival
Pres. Trump disbands 2 White House business councils
Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Show More
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Orange County
Drone video shows USC's new residential, retail complex
Lawsuit: Pennsylvania woman finds rodent in Chick-fil-A sandwich
Man pulls gun on another man on 60 Freeway in Pomona
Charlottesville victim's mother: Channel anger into action
More News
Top Video
Man sentenced to life in 2014 USC student beating death
Murrieta couple arrested on suspicion of torturing 5-year-old boy
Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial
Do smartphones lead to depression in kids?
More Video