LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An actress who starred in the popular HBO series "Boardwalk Empire" said Harvey Weinstein raped her twice, and she revealed the graphic and disturbing details in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair.
Crafting a case against the now infamous Harvey Weinstein, authorities in New York claim they're closer to making an arrest and it's in part because of actress Paz de la Huerta.
In the graphic interview with Vanity Fair, de la Huerta said the first rape happened in 2010, when she and Weinstein met at a hotel to discuss a potential role.
MORE: Annabella Sciorra, Daryl Hannah accuse Harvey Weinstein of assault, harassment
He gave her a ride home and she said he forced his way into her apartment.
"I felt afraid. It wasn't consensual. It happened very quickly. He stuck himself inside me. When he was done he said he'd be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock," she shared.
The second time, she said, happened later that year when he showed up to her building.
"I was so terrified of him. I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, 'I don't want to do this.' He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He's like a pig. He raped me," she added.
MORE: Harvey Weinstein accused of raping Italian actress in LA hotel room in 2013
The NYPD said they've interviewed de la Huerta and the allegations fall within New York's statute of limitations. That means Weinstein could be criminally responsible if the district attorney decides to pursue charges.
Meantime, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday it was investigating another case involving Weinstein which dates back to 2015.
Another Hollywood star in the spotlight for the wrong reasons is Kevin Spacey.
A source confirmed to ABC News that his talent agency and his publicist have dropped the "House of Cards" star.
The Netflix show is also suspended indefinitely, as the "House of Cards" production company decides the fate of the series.
Spacey was accused by actor Anthony Rapp of sexually harassing him when he was just 14 years old.
In addressing those allegations, Spacey claimed to not remember the incident, then came out as gay on Twitter.
Since then, others have come forward claiming they, too, have been victimized by the actor.