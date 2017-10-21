HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund scaring audiences again in 'Nightworld'

Robert Englund, who horrified generations of moviegoers as Freddy Krueger, is scaring audiences again with the new "Nightworld." (KABC)

Robert Englund horrified generations of moviegoers as Freddy Krueger in the "Nightmare on Elm Street" film series.

But while that may be his best-known role, Englund has an extensive television and film resume dating back decades.

His latest film is the sinister thriller "Nightworld."

To hear him talk about this new project as well as "Nightmare on Elm Street" watch his conversation with George Pennacchio in the video above.
