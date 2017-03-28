ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast reunites in Instagram photo

EMBED </>More News Videos

Photo from former star's Instagram has 'Fresh Prince' fans all atwitter. (KABC)

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' fans were treated to the Instagram photo of their 90s-era dreams Monday when former star Alfonso Ribeiro posted a shot of the beaming cast reunited nearly 21 years after the show's last episode.

Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks in the popular sitcom, smiles broadly in the photo with his arms around former cast mates Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks; Karyn Parsons, who played Hilary Banks; Will Smith, who played a character of the same name; Daphne Maxwell Reid, who played Vivian Banks and Joseph Marcell, who played Geoffrey.

"Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro wrote in the photo's caption. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

Avery, who played the Banks patriarch and was rated one of TV Guide's "50 Greatest TV Dads of All Time," died in 2013.

The cast photo went viral on Instagram, prompting hopeful discussion of a reunion beyond just a social media snapshot. So far, however, there has been no confirmation of a reunion show.
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisioncelebritywill smith
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Emmy Rossum's Benedict Canyon home burglarized
Watch the new trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
'Dancing with the Stars' sees its first elimination
'Bachelor' twins dish about new reality show on Freeform
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man charged w/ murder in shooting death of Pomona boy
Man sentenced in 2015 shooting death of boy, 4, in Highland
Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle fake account suit
Costa Mesa man arrested for elder abuse, stabbing 2 men
Trump tosses Obama's 'clean' energy plan, embraces coal
High winds wreak havoc in SoCal for 2nd straight day
Emmy Rossum's Benedict Canyon home burglarized
Show More
2 dead in South LA strip mall fire
43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach features new events
Italy considers offering paid menstrual leave to women
Calls grow for Nunes to step away from House probe on Russia
Grocery Outlet helping SoCal food banks fight hunger
More News
Top Video
Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle fake account suit
VIDEO: Motorcyclist crashes over cliff into Angeles National Forest
43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach features new events
Man found shot to death at Montebello church parking lot
More Video