Gary Sinise honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gary Sinise joined the ranks of the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a military-themed ceremony Monday morning.The ceremony not only paid tribute to Sinise's acting career, but also his long and vocal support of the U.S. Armed Forces."I'm grateful for these heroes, and all who continue to defend us," Sinise said during the ceremony. "It's a gift to be able to use some of the success I've had in the movie and television business to try to do some good for those who serve and sacrifice each day for our precious freedom."Sinise's star is located in front of The Supply Sergeant on Hollywood Boulevard, which was founded in 1946 to help veterans.