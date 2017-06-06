ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
George and Amal Clooney are now parents of twins and, rest assured, George is doing fine.

The Clooneys welcomed Ella and Alexander on Tuesday morning, the couple announced in a joint statement. Both children, born at a hospital in London, are "happy, healthy and doing fine."

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days," read the statement.

Clooney, 56, and lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 39, married in 2014. These are the first children for both.

No other details were immediately available. The Clooneys had been living in London while awaiting the arrival of their babies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity babiescelebrity birthsu.s. & worldtwinsbabybirth
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Why Emma Watson made the perfect Belle
Daughter from 'Cosby Show' stands by comedian at trial
One of the most ridiculous fights in 'Bachelorette' history
Cosby's image as father, family man on the line at sex trial
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Grandmother in custody in Colton triple stabbing, police say
17-year-old boy shot to death in Wilmington
Paris officer attacked with hammer outside Notre Dame
Jackie Robinson statue to be installed outside Rose Bowl
UK police name third attacker as new search gets underway
Lawmakers meet with deported veterans in Mexico
Mom receives dream car after graduating from law school
Show More
Why Emma Watson made the perfect Belle
Compton football star inspires with Rhodes scholarship
These images of little Wonder Women define girl power
Daughter from 'Cosby Show' stands by comedian at trial
Teen killed in plane crash with dad 'lived life to the fullest'
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos