'Grey's Anatomy' cast celebrates 13 years and counting at PaleyFest

It was 2005 when viewers first saw the TV doctors of "Grey's Anatomy" teaching interns, performing surgeries and getting entangled in one love triangle after another.The cast celebrated being on ABC's primetime schedule for 13 seasons by being feted at PaleyFest.When the program returns for its 14th season this fall, it will tie classic sitcom "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" for ABC's longest running series."Every time we hit one of these historic marks, it makes us want to dig in harder and stay even longer. We're very, very complimented by that," actress Chandra Wilson said.James Pickens Jr. began with Wilson as part of the series' original cast."I think with the advent of these other platforms, especially Netflix, we've gotten a whole new generation that's now become involved with the show," Pickens said. "And that's been great. That's been really exciting."Kevin McKidd joined the cast in season five."It's such a huge blessing to be a part of something this momentous and history-making," McKidd shared. "I just make sure that I keep my side of the street clean and turn up and commit myself to the work and do it passionately.""That's all we can do as actors. We are definitely a cog in this huge machine and as long as I do that, I'm just proud to be part of it," he added.McKidd recently directed Thursday's episode of the show "'Till I Hear It from You."The directorial task for next week's episode was given to Ellen Pompeo, the actress who plays the title character, Meredith Grey.