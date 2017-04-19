Inspired by the adorable, groovy Groot dancing toys, the #GrootDanceBomb challenge encourages you to bust out a dance move at an unexpected moment in the fashion of the lovable Marvel character. If your dance moves aren't up to par, you can also use a dancing Groot toy to surprise someone instead.
But the challenge is more than just showing off your best outer-worldly dance moves, it's also helping the environment. "Marvel and the Disney Conservation Fund will direct a $1 donation to The Nature Conservancy to plant 1 tree for each action, for a minimum donation of $50,000 and a maximum of $250,000," according to a press release.
To participate, like or share the above video on YouTube or Facebook, or post your own groovy Groot video on Instagram or Twitter with the #GrootDanceBomb hashtag.
