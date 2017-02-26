Here are your 2017 Oscar winners

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST PICTURE

BEST ACTRESS

BEST ACTOR

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST FILM EDITING

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BEST SONG

BEST SCORE

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST SOUND MIXING

BEST SOUND EDITING

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Critically-acclaimed films likeandreceived a slew of nominations for the 2017 Oscars, while Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, and Natalie Portman were among the actors acknowledged with noms.Here are the winners of the 2017 Oscars.Dev Patel,Jeff Bridges,Lucas Hedges,Michael Shannon,Emma Stone,Isabelle Huppert,Meryl Streep,Natalie Portman,Ruth Negga,Casey Affleck,Denzel Washington,Ryan Gosling,Andrew Garfield,Viggo Mortensen,Michelle Williams,Naomie Harris,Nicole Kidman,Octavia Spencer,Viola Davis,Denis Villeneuve,Mel Gibson,Damien Chazelle,Kenneth Lonergan,Barry Jenkins,"Audition (The Fools Who Dream),""Can't Stop the Feeling,""City of Stars,""How Far I'll Go,"The Empty Chair,"