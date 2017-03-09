King Kong returns in a big way in the new film, "Kong: Skull Island."Tom Hiddleston stars as a former soldier taking part in an expedition to an uncharted island in the Pacific. They have no idea what they're in for when they arrive.Before filming, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts shared concept art with Hiddleston, giving him an idea of what to expect."His sort of biggest thing was that Kong was going to be 100 feet tall. He was going to stand on two feet and he was going to, more than ever, represent something mythical in a way and awe-inspiring," Hiddleston recalled. "He wasn't just going to be a giant gorilla."However, trying to interact with the digitally created monster proved difficult for the actor on set."It is an interesting challenge for an actor to every day simply to imagine that you are interacting with a creature that is not there," Hiddleston said. "And finally, when I saw the film, I just was blown away."The movie was partially filmed in Vietnam and required Hiddleston to run through a swamp."There's no way that any movie studio can organize nice little paving stones underneath the water for you to run along," the actor shared. "It was boggy, it was muddy, it was full of bugs but I like to think that made us all run a bit faster."Despite production challenges, Hiddleston shared his appreciation for his inclusion in the movie with the iconic monster."The idea that we can be part of the legacy of Kong, who I think is a character that will endure long after we're gone, is just a huge privilege," he said."Kong: Skull Island" opens in theaters March 10.