Hollywood Bowl announces 2017 season schedule

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Hollywood Bowl is out with its 2017 season schedule, launching with a June 17 opening night featuring the Moody Blues.
Other big acts performing this year including Tony Bennett joining the Los Angeles Philharmonic, a complete live-to-picture performance of the score to "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and a conducting performance by screen composer John Williams.
Other acts include Kool & the Gang, Morris Day & The Time and the Village People.
The annual Fourth of July celebration will feature Grammy winners Pentatonix.
Season subscription tickets are on sale now. Single-show tickets go on sale May 7.