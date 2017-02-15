ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hollywood Bowl announces 2017 season schedule

The Hollywood Bowl.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Hollywood Bowl is out with its 2017 season schedule, launching with a June 17 opening night featuring the Moody Blues.

Other big acts performing this year including Tony Bennett joining the Los Angeles Philharmonic, a complete live-to-picture performance of the score to "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and a conducting performance by screen composer John Williams.

Other acts include Kool & the Gang, Morris Day & The Time and the Village People.
The annual Fourth of July celebration will feature Grammy winners Pentatonix.

Season subscription tickets are on sale now. Single-show tickets go on sale May 7.
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musichollywoodconcerttony bennettHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
