ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hollywood stars, agents rally against anti-immigration policies

EMBED </>More News Videos

Keegan-Michael Key was among the Hollywood stars who spoke at a rally in Beverly Hills against anti-immigration policies. (KABC)

By
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A Hollywood talent agency canceled its annual pre-Oscar party and instead held a rally to voice concerns over the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox and Keegan-Michael Key were among the stars who turned out for the rally at United Talent Agency's headquarters in Beverly Hills.

"We'll never bow down to division, to cruelty, to fear," Fox said.

The "United Voices" rally was aiming to express the creative community's support for freedom of speech and artistic expression, while standing against policies of exclusion.

In a taped appearance, special guest Asghar Farhadi spoke to the crowd from Iran.

The director won an Oscar for best foreign language film in 2012 and his new movie "The Salesman" is nominated for best foreign film at this weekend's Academy Awards. Farhadi decided to boycott the ceremony after the announcement of President Trump's travel ban, which prohibited travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"I hope this unity will continue and spread to fight other injustices," Farhadi said.

Among other participants at the event were California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, singer Ben Harper, model Emily Ratajkowski and actors Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman and Kristen Wiig.

The event was also a fundraiser, with UTA pledging to donate $250,000 to the ACLU and the International Rescue Committee. An additional $70,000 was raised online.
Related Topics:
entertainmentimmigrationhollywoodprotestrallyBeverly HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
These are the diamonds Hollywood stars will wear Oscar Sunday
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
Celebs share their red carpet 'oops' moments
Oscars by the numbers
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Attorney: Off-duty officer in Anaheim incident feared for his safety
Eastvale teen shot, killed just months before graduation
Santa Ana protesters voice concern over removal of homeless encampments
2 arrested in smash-and-grab attempt at Neiman Marcus in Canoga Park
4 Chapman University students diagnosed with mumps
Repair costs for California storms could top $1 billion
Trump White House blocks CNN, LA Times, other outlets from briefing
Show More
These are the diamonds Hollywood stars will wear Oscar Sunday
3 car theft suspects in custody after Pacoima chase
NorCal Lyft driver's life saved by observant passenger
FBI joins in search for missing San Fernando teen
Russia 'wanted to help Donald Trump,' Schiff says
More News
Top Video
Attorney: Off-duty officer in Anaheim incident feared for his safety
Santa Ana protesters voice concern over removal of homeless encampments
Eastvale teen shot, killed just months before graduation
4 Chapman University students diagnosed with mumps
More Video