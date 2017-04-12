ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

In 'Norman,' Richard Gere plays small-time hustler with big-time friend

EMBED </>More News Videos

Richard Gere (left) stars in "Norman," directed by Joseph Cedar (right). (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Richard Gere plays the title role in the new independent film, "Norman."

His character is a small-time operator, always hustling for the next get-rich-quick scheme.

He becomes friends with a politician who later becomes an influential world leader. And that changes Norman's life - but maybe not all for the better.

"He's annoying and you've got to be honest in dealing with me that way," said Gere. "(Co-star) Michael Sheen, I mean, it's like brilliant work. He loves me, I'm his uncle but he doesn't want me to use his name."

"This is a difficult story to pull off," said director Joseph Cedar. "It's about something that's complicated and the effect it creates is nuanced."

"A computer could not have made this," added Gere. "You couldn't program this. You couldn't go to a screenwriting class and figure out how to do this because it breaks the rules all the time, of the expectation of where it's going."

"My experience with Richard was that I had absolute confidence that no matter what we're doing in front of the camera, it will be full of life and full of dramatic tension and that's something that has nothing to do with the script or anything," said Cedar. "It's just something that Richard brings to a set."

"Norman" is rated R.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesmoviemovie newsmovie premieremovie reviewLos AngelesHollywood
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sylvester Stallone sues Warner Bros. alleging fraud
Comedians, celebrities mourn Charlie Murphy
Comedian Charlie Murphy dies of leukemia at 57
David Letterman's mom, who became unlikely star, dies at 95
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Power knocked out to thousands in Hollywood after crash
9-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering well'
Deaf Dalmatian helps LA hospital patients heal through sign language
Documents show abuse allegations against San Bernardino gunman
United offering compensation to passengers after fiasco
Sylvester Stallone sues Warner Bros. alleging fraud
Claims filed against Anahiem over tainted water that led to dental infections
Show More
Reward offered in death of man shot while playing basketball with kids
New water bottle: drink first, then eat the packaging
Police chase ends in Cerritos after road-rage suspect spins out
El Monte neighbors upset after they say 'racist' sign posted
Comedian Charlie Murphy dies of leukemia at 57
More News
Top Video
Documents show abuse allegations against San Bernardino gunman
Sylvester Stallone sues Warner Bros. alleging fraud
Reward offered in death of man shot while playing basketball with kids
Police chase ends in Cerritos after road-rage suspect spins out
More Video