Release dates, exclusive footage and new information was released for several upcoming Disney and Marvel movies during panels at the D23 Expo on Saturday.At the Marvel panel, a sizzle reel was released for "Avengers: Infinity War" part 1 and much of the cast was in attendance to greet the crowd.Sebastian Stan, who plays Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes, and Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, said Marvel continues to deliver to its fans."Every year they've kind of upped the game every time, and that is a lot of pressure, I think, on everybody, but you know Marvel just delivers and knows how to do that," Stan said.In more movie news, a teaser video showing Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins for the sequel "Mary Poppins Returns" was also released.Blunt said she wants fans to enjoy her depiction of the iconic character."When people talk about Mary Poppins, it's very nostalgic for them and so I wanted to pay homage to what Julie did, but I had to kind of carve out a new space for myself and create my version of her," she said.A teaser trailer was also released for the film adaptation of the book "A Wrinkle in Time." The movie stars Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kahling and Reese Witherspoon to name a few."It was just one of the great working experiences of my life," Winfrey said.Pine praised director Ava DuVernay's approach to the movie, and she said people can relate to the casting and characters."The bedrock of the story is one that is a true heroine's journey that everyone can see themselves in," DuVernay said. "That's why we tried to cast it the way that we did, so everyone can see a bit of themselves. Different body types, different ages, races, backgrounds."A release date of March 29, 2019 and a photo was released for the live action version of "Dumbo," which will be directed by Tim Burton.A short clip for Jon Favreau's live action version of "The Lion King," was shown and gave the large crowd a peek at an adorable baby Simba. It is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2019.