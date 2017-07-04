ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Internet star Stevie Ryan dies at 33; death ruled suicide

Stevie Ryan arrives at the Do Something Awards at the Avalon on Wednesday, July 31, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame with impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, has died. She was 33.

Los Angeles County coroner's spokesman Ed Winter says Ryan died Saturday at her home in Los Angeles. He says her death has been ruled a suicide after the agency performed an autopsy.

Ryan had gained fame on YouTube with impersonations of celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Amy Winehouse.

She also had a sketch comedy show on VH1, "Stevie TV," and co-hosted a relationship talk show with Brody Jenner.
