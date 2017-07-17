ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Better than Bey? Irish mom hilariously spoofs Beyonce twins photo

Irish mom Sharon Kellaway shows off her best Beyonce impression. (beyonce/Instagram | Sharon Kellaway via Storyful/Facebook)

Beyonce might have been the original, but this mom had a pretty good remix of the Queen Bee's infamous first public photo with her twins.


Irish mom Sharon Kellaway had a Beyonce-inspired photo shoot with her twins, complete with a veil and a blanket that matched the singer's dress. Kellaway had her 6-year-old as the photographer for her shoot, joking on Facebook, "I wonder how many photos Beyoncé had to get through to get the right one."

EMBED More News Videos

Beyonce shared the first public photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir, in an Instagram post that quickly went viral.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentviralFunny photosbeyoncebuzzworthyfeel good
Load Comments
Related
Beyonce posts photo of newborn twins
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kid Rock to run for US Senate
Disney characters sing happy birthday to Disneyland
Disneyland opened 62 years ago today
Actor Martin Landau dies at 89
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcycle stunts on SoCal fwys over weekend leave 1 killed, 1 hurt
Homeless living along Santa Ana riverbed evicted
Family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
2 bodies found in Seal Beach home after hourslong barricade
Kid Rock to run for US Senate
Dog thrown from car during road rage incident
Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye
2 people found dead in Chatsworth condo
Show More
Disney characters sing happy birthday to Disneyland
Overheated dog rescued from hiking trail above Glendale
Cops: Woman shot at her gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant
Pasadena bridge to be fitted with fencing to deter suicides
Caitlyn Jenner considering running for US Senate seat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos