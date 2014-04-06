ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident

In this April 6, 2014 file photo, Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 49th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP, file)

HAMMOND, La. --
The 8-year-old daughter of actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears was injured when an all-terrain vehicle she was driving fell into a pond in Louisiana on Sunday, according to authorities and a spokesman for the family.

Jeff Raymond, a publicist for Spears, who is the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, said the family is asking for people to "respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family."

Britney Spears tweeted Monday, "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece."


The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Maddie was submerged inside the ATV and family members who were nearby couldn't free her from a seatbelt and the safety netting until an ambulance service arrived and pulled her out.

The sheriff's statement said the child is in stable, but critical condition.
Related Topics:
entertainmentjamie lynn spearsbritney spearsatvcelebrityLouisiana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New 'Gong Show' holding open auditions in Glendale
FIDM celebrates 2017 Oscars with 25th annual costume design exhibit
Could 'La La Land' win the 'Big Five' at the Oscars?
Nick Viall talks love, breakdowns on 'The Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
New 'Gong Show' holding open auditions in Glendale
Man rapes 74-year-old woman in San Bernardino County, deputies say
Border Patrol finds 40 pounds of meth hidden in car gas tank
DeVos confirmed as education secretary as Pence breaks tie
OC restaurant owner resumes charity work for kids despite fire
Show More
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
FIDM celebrates 2017 Oscars with 25th annual costume design exhibit
Redondo Beach residents unsure about $400M waterfront project
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100K on eBay
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos