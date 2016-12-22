ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jane Fonda protests Dakota Access Pipeline on 79th birthday
EMBED </>More News Videos

Actress Jane Fonda spend her 79th birthday protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline, and her birthday gift to herself was taking her money out of Wells Fargo bank. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actress Jane Fonda spent her 79th birthday protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline, and her birthday gift to herself was taking her money out of Wells Fargo bank.

"As a customer of your bank, I reject the notion of my money helping to support your investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline," Fonda announced as a surrounding crowd cheered.

Fonda was taking a new approach to protest the pipeline, fearing it will threaten air and water quality in many states and violate sacred Indian burial sites.

For months, Native Americans have been very vocal about shutting the pipeline down. Fonda decided to hit her bank where she hopes it will hurt the most.

"Well, I found out my bank, Wells Fargo, is invested in the North Dakota pipeline. The two companies that own it and run it, Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco. And given the realities of the pipeline and what it represents, which includes some pretty serious risks of disaster, I am withdrawing my money from Wells Fargo," she said.

Her good friend, actress Lily Tomlin, did the same thing two weeks ago, and she's encouraging others to join them.

"I hope they'll get their money out. That's one of the surest ways to cut them off at the knees," Tomlin said.

Wells Fargo reportedly has $120 million in a $2.5 billion credit agreement. Sixteen other financial institutions are also funding the project.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson said the bank is committed to environmental sustainability and to human rights and it hopes all parties involved will work together to reach a peaceful resolution.

"We have broken all our treaties with the Native Americans, the first people on this land, and enough already," Fonda added.

Just a few weeks ago, the U.S. Army said no to giving the project a permit to bury the pipeline under the Missouri River, but things could change. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration supports the pipeline.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityprotestbirthdayu.s. & worldNorth DakotaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alan Thicke's cause of death was ruptured aorta, coroner says
Richard Marx subdues unruly passenger, Daisy Fuentes records incident
Tupac, Pearl Jam to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Husband of Zsa Zsa Gabor remembers her love for Hollywood
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Scattered rainfall continues in SoCal as storm moves on
DA: Suspect used hammer to kill San Pedro reality contestant
Man shot by deputies in Coalinga ID'd as Inland Empire double-murder suspect
Suspect who shot man, woman in front of own child may be in LA
Owner sought for puppy injured in Pasadena hit-and-run
Semi-truck crash halts Metro line, causes traffic delays in Pasadena
Pets of the Week: Cocker spaniel brothers Sam and Dean
Show More
Berlin truck attack: 2 Americans among the injured
'I want a Hippopotamus for Christmas' song stands test of time
Obama dumps entry-exit registry for some immigrant men
Truck crashes into Thousand Oaks home, killing man
YouTube prankster removed from Delta flight
More News
Top Video
Truck crashes into Thousand Oaks home, killing man
Semi-truck crash halts Metro line, causes traffic delays in Pasadena
Suspect who shot man, woman in front of own child may be in LA
LAX travelers frustrated due to major delays on busy travel day
More Video