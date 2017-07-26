Actor Jason Bateman was honored Wednesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Bateman has had numerous starring and supporting roles in television and film - many of them comedic - since he entered Hollywood as a child actor in the early 1980s.In recent years, he starred in comedies like "Office Christmas Party" and "Horrible Bosses," but perhaps his most devoted fans come from the TV series "Arrested Development."Fellow cast members from that show appeared at the star ceremony, including Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter and Will Arnett and series creator Mitchell Hurwitz.Jennifer Aniston, who co-starred with Bateman in "Office Christmas Party," "Horrible Bosses" and "The Switch," also spoke at the ceremony."He's a fantastic partner in crime," Aniston said. "The most generous straight man who makes the world laugh and then can make you cry on a dime."Bateman recalled the first time he saw the Walk of Fame was as a kid skateboarding to auditions. He said he could never imagine himself accomplishing enough in his career to join them."I'm rolling over these stars on the sidewalk my first time. I'm thinking these are adults who had done something that was just so far out of my idea of possibility.""I'm knocked out that I have a star on the Walk of Fame. I mean, it's a mind-blower.