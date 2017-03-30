Jenna Elfman returns to sitcom world in 'Imaginary Mary'

It was a fuzzy little imaginary friend that drew actress Jenna Elfman back into the sitcom world.Elfman, best known for her role on "Dharma & Greg," had told her agents she didn't want to do a network primetime comedy this year. But then she heard about "Imaginary Mary" and signed right up.The ABC show features Elfman as a 30-something career woman having a bit of a crisis in her personal life. That's when her childhood imaginary friend Mary - voiced by Rachel Dratch - reappears in her life.For more on the Elfman's take on the show, watch the video above.