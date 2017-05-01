ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel opens up about newborn son in emotional monologue

Jimmy Kimmel opened up about his newborn son's heart disease in an emotional monologue on Monday, May 1, 2017.

LOS ANGELES --
During an emotional and heartfelt monologue, Jimmy Kimmel opened up about his new baby boy's birth and health complications.

Speaking to his "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" audience, the late-night host held back tears as he documented the birth of his son William on April 21.

"They found that Billy was born with a heart disease," Kimmel explained.


Kimmel said William was able to return home six days after open-heart surgery at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Kimmel said William would have to undergo surgery again in three to six months.

During his monologue he thanked the nurses, doctors and staff who helped William and urged his audience to donate to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"Please say a prayer or send positive thoughts to the families with children who are still in the hospital now because they need it," a choked up Kimmel said.


Kimmel revealed he would be taking the rest of the week off and guest hosts would be filling in for him.
Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmelChildren's Hospital Los Angelesheart diseasebaby
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Heroic Newtown teacher among those competing on 'Millionaire'
SoCal businesses fret looming writer's strike
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Santa Monica
Deputies looking for arson suspect in San Bernardino National Forest
Woman charged with murder in death of 3-year-old boy due to DUI history
101 Fwy to be closed in Calabasas overnight this week
California population grows to 39.5 million; LA over 4 million
May Day march: 1 arrested in DTLA after burning American flag
Good Samaritans recall rescuing woman after San Onofre beach shark attack
Show More
Video shows San Diego gunman during deadly shooting spree
May Day marchers in Riverside condemn Trump
PHOTOS: Stars attend glittery Met Gala to kick off Rei Kawakubo show
Laughter yoga class helps seniors stay sharp and healthy
Study finds link between some antibiotics and miscarriage risk
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stars attend glittery Met Gala to kick off Rei Kawakubo show
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos