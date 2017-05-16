ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of 90th Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel poses with an Oscar prior to hosting the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Welcome back, Jimmy Kimmel! The late-night television favorite will return as the host of the 90th Academy Awards.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a statement, which also said that next year's show will be produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, the team behind this year's ceremony.


"Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, Dawn and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd," Kimmel said in the statement. "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!"

EMBED More News Videos

Jimmy Kimmel welcomed us all to the 89th Academy Awards.


Kimmel hosted the 89th Oscars earlier this year. As first-time host, Kimmel grilled "nemesis" Matt Damon during his opening monologue, airdropped candy to the audience and even tweeted at President Donald Trump in the middle of the show.

He even surprised a bus full of unsuspecting tourists to visit the Oscars ceremony.

One of the most talked-about moments during the ceremony was the envelope gaffe in which Faye Dunaway, reading an incorrect card, announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner. The snafu was corrected on stage and "Moonlight" was given the award.

Kimmel took to Twitter on Tuesday to reference this blunder, at the same time thanking the Academy for granting him hosting duties for the second consecutive year.


The 90th Academy Awards will air live on the ABC Television Network and broadcast outlets worldwide on Oscar Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsjimmy kimmelaward showsacademy awards
