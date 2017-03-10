EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1794719" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Actors in the "Kong: Skull Island" movie talk about the upcoming film and how Kong continues to capture audiences around the world.

Actor John Goodman, known for his roles in television show "Roseanne" and the movie "The Big Lebowski," received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.The celebration and unveiling of his star coincided with the nationwide release of his latest movie, "Kong: Skull Island." His "Kong" co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson joined Goodman at his ceremony, along with his "Lebowski" co-star Jeff Bridges.Goodman was honored for his work in movies. Larson and Bridges also spoke during the ceremony. Bridges, in honor of their movie together, took off his suit jacket, pulled out a thick brown sweater and messed up his hair to embody "The Dude.""As a showman, he has explored the stages from Los Angeles to New York - we're talking Broadway here, man. He's done some weird little movies, too," Bridges said. "He is a man of his times. He is a man of our times, and he has become a legend."Goodman was born on June 20, 1952 in Affton Missouri. When he attended Southwest Missouri State University (now known as Missouri State University), he got involved in the drama program.He moved to New York in 1975, starting with voice-over, commercial and theater work. In 1983, he made his movie debut in the crime drama "Eddie Macon's Run."Goodman has also done several projects with the Coen Brothers, appearing in "Raising Arizona," "Barton Fink," "The Big Lebowski," "O Brother Where Art Thou?" and "Inside Llewyn Davis." Goodman received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in "Barton Fink."The actor is also known as the voice of Sully, the furry blue monster from "Monsters Inc." and "Monsters University."His best known role is as husband Dan Conner in the ABC7 comedy "Roseanne," which ran from 1988 until 1997. The show brought him seven Emmy nominations.Goodman has also hosted "Saturday Night Live" 13 times, coming in third to Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin.