ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

John Heard, actor known for 'Home Alone' and 'Sopranos' roles, dies at 71

EMBED </>More Videos

John Heard, the actor known for his role as the affable father in the "Home Alone" films, has died, the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office confirmed to ABC News. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

By ABC7.com staff
John Heard, the actor known for his roles as the affable father in the "Home Alone" films and as a corrupt police detective in the hit series "The Sopranos," has died, the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office confirmed to ABC News on Saturday. He was 71.

A spokesperson for Heard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The actor passed away on Friday, according to the medical examiner's office. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Heard, who lived in Studio City, also appeared opposite Tom Hanks in the movie "Big," and with Robert De Niro and Robin Williams in "Awakenings."

He is survived by three children: John Matthew Heard III, Max Heard and Annika Heard, ABC News reported.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentobituaryactorNorthern CaliforniaStudio City
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood perform at The Forum
LA Dodgers organist plays Linkin Park song to honor Chester Bennington
Comic-con fans share creative costumes, personal stories
LA County libraries to host free concerts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Grandmother allegedly abducts granddaughter, 5, in Victorville
Man arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Beverly Hills
'Angel shot' may help protect women at SoCal bars
Suspect in fatal Lancaster hit-and-run crash turns himself in
Rehab center helps paralyzed 6-year-old be a kid again
Local Youth of the Year return from unforgettable China trip
VIDEO: Customer takes on armed robber at CA Starbucks
Jimmy Kimmel posts first photo of his newborn on social media
Show More
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS files lawsuit
LAPD's Swing-A-Thon event helps teach kids to say no to crime
Natural History Museum exhibit focuses on famous P-22 cougar
Minneapolis PD chief resigns in wake of officer shooting
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood perform at The Forum
More News
Top Video
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood perform at The Forum
Neighborhood determined to solve 2-year-old murder
LAPD's Swing-A-Thon event helps teach kids to say no to crime
VIDEO: Customer takes on armed robber at CA Starbucks
More Video