ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dies at 73

Jonathan Demme attends the premiere of "Song One" hosted by The Cinema Society and Tod's at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," and whose Talking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has died. He was 73.

Demme's publicist, Annalee Paulo, said Demme died Wednesday morning in his New York apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanna, and three children. Demme died from complications from esophageal cancer, she said.

Demme broke into moviemaking under the B-movie master Roger Corman in the early 1970s. His eclectic, prodigious body of films included 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs," for which he won the best director Oscar. Other credits include "Something Wild," ''Rachel Getting Married" and the Spalding Grey documentary "Swimming to Cambodia."

He last year released his latest concert film, "Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids."

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamous deathmoviesu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
LA declares 'La La Land' day
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested after fatal crash in Iowa
Maksim Chmerkovskiy has trespass scare at Hollywood Hills home
See the trailer for ABC's 'Dirty Dancing'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Curb painter fatally shot while offering services in Norwalk
Woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation
Deputy helps Saugus widow, paints over graffiti at home
LAPD warning public about rash of knock-knock burglaries
Thai father hangs daughter on Facebook Live then takes own life
Judge cites Trump's Calif. comment in 'sanctuary city' ruling
Pedestrian in his 40s fatally struck by car in Reseda
Show More
Disabled dogs trained to work as therapy animals
Bowler rolls the 'world's fastest' perfect game
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
Silver Lake Reservoir refilled with water for public recreation
1 killed, 10 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
More Photos