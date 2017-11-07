ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

JUST KIDDING! Sean 'Diddy' Combs not changing name to 'Brother Love'

EMBED </>More Videos

It seems the changing of seasons brings a changing of names for one Grammy-winning artist. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
After Sean "Diddy" Combs caused a media frenzy by announcing another name change, the Grammy-winning artist admitted that he was just kidding.

Sean Combs, formerly known as "Puff Daddy, Puffy, P-Diddy," and most recently, "Diddy," told his Twitter followers Saturday that he decided to change his name to "Love." Or more specifically, "Brother Love."

"I'm just not who I am before," he said. "I'm something different. So my new name is 'Love,' aka 'Brother Love.'"


Yet in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, the rapper admitted that his name change announcement was all a farce.

"I see you can't play with the internet," he posted to Instagram.



He said that the whole joke was "a part of his alter egos."

Some used Diddy's "announcement" as an opportunity to crack a culturally relevant joke.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmusicrap musicsean combs
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Final 'Coco' trailer is all about family
Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi
2 dances, 2 perfect scores highlight week 8 of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Brad Paisley, John Fogerty honor veterans with concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players arrested in China
Roy Halladay, former MLB pitcher, killed in plane crash
Reported rapes at CSUN nearly triple in 1 year
Texas gunman once escaped from mental health center
Whittier liquor store clerk kills would-be robber in shootout
Disneyland Resort to host 2 job fairs in November
Pay It Forward Finalist: Grandmother endures tragedy to help others
New York Times calls Weinstein lawyer conduct inexcusable
Show More
North Hollywood arsons: 2nd suspect arrested, LAFD says
Survivors: Texas gunman shot crying babies point-blank
Paris opens its first-ever nudist restaurant
Suspect surrenders after high-speed chase in LA County
How to fix iPhone glitch that's creating bizarre typos
More News
Top Video
Reported rapes at CSUN nearly triple in 1 year
Roy Halladay, former MLB pitcher, killed in plane crash
Whittier liquor store clerk kills would-be robber in shootout
New York Times calls Weinstein lawyer conduct inexcusable
More Video