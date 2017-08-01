  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kathy Griffin shaves head to support sister's battle with cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Comedian Kathy Griffin shaved her head bald in solidarity with her sister Joyce, who is undergoing chemotherapy in her battle against cancer. (KABC)

By
Kathy Griffin is once again attracting attention because of a head, but this time it's her own.

The embattled comic who came under fire in May for a controversial photo shoot in which she held a fake, bloody head resembling President Donald Trump, has shaved her own head bald.

The redheaded comedian shaved it in solidarity with her sister Joyce, who is undergoing chemotherapy in her battle against cancer.

Journalist Yashar Ali posted two photos of Griffin with her new look, including one with her mother, Maggie Griffin, expressing surprise.

Maggie then shared a link to the images calling her daughter a "wonderful human being."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentkathy griffincancerPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special
The Killers to perform on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Rachel tries to give Dean closure, but Lee's issues dominated 'TMTA'
Country music's most adorable couples
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Strong winds, hail hitting parts of Inland Empire
Light rain, chance of thunderstorms in OC and IE
Search suspended for missing couple in Joshua Tree
South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son
WATCH: Mako shark surprises passengers aboard boat in OC
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Man kills self after firing at Chinese consulate in LA
City Terrace barricade suspect found dead in home
Show More
60-year-old woman shoots, kills suspected home invader
2 deputies shot, wounded in Northern CA
Riverside guitar instructor arrested for lewd acts on child
Burglars steal lottery tickets from OC market
Police: Sex assault suspect posed as ride service driver
More News
Top Video
Strong winds, hail hitting parts of Inland Empire
South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son
Man kills self after firing at Chinese consulate in LA
WATCH: Mako shark surprises passengers aboard boat in OC
More Video