Kathy Griffin is once again attracting attention because of a head, but this time it's her own.The embattled comic who came under fire in May for a controversial photo shoot in which she held a fake, bloody head resembling President Donald Trump, has shaved her own head bald.The redheaded comedian shaved it in solidarity with her sister Joyce, who is undergoing chemotherapy in her battle against cancer.Journalist Yashar Ali posted two photos of Griffin with her new look, including one with her mother, Maggie Griffin, expressing surprise.Maggie then shared a link to the images calling her daughter a "wonderful human being."