Keanu Reeves strikes back in 'John Wick: Chapter 2'

Keanu Reeves is back in fighting form for the sequel "John Wick: Chapter 2."Three years after the original, he's returned to the assassin-filled criminal underworld for his latest adventure.This time out, Reeves returned to the dangerous world to repay a debt, only to learn there was a large bounty on his head.Reeves, now 52, trained for four months to be physically ready for the challenge."It's like the sartorial armor. There's something about the precision of the suit, something about the way it's assembled and put together," Reeves said. "It kind of reflects his precision."Reeves fights a great deal in the film, and at its recent premiere, he admitted it took its toll on him.But Reeves said he did it all for the sake of cinema."With that, you have to recover the next day so it really is like ice baths, ice water, hot water, ice bags. But that's part of the fun. It makes it intense," Reeves said.The film also reunited Reeves with his "Matrix" colleague Laurence Fishburne.Fishburne told us the red carpet was always a little scary for him. But sitting down to talk about the movie? That was no problem."The opening of the movie, to begin with, is crazy. And there's some incredible fighting between Keanu and Common that happens in the streets of Rome that's just beautiful and scary and wild," Fishburne said."John Wick: Chapter 2" is rated-R.