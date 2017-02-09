ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Keanu Reeves strikes back in 'John Wick: Chapter 2'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Three years after the original, Keanu Reeves returns to the assassin-filled criminal underworld for his latest adventure in 'John Wick: Chapter 2.' (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Keanu Reeves is back in fighting form for the sequel "John Wick: Chapter 2."

Three years after the original, he's returned to the assassin-filled criminal underworld for his latest adventure.

This time out, Reeves returned to the dangerous world to repay a debt, only to learn there was a large bounty on his head.

Reeves, now 52, trained for four months to be physically ready for the challenge.

"It's like the sartorial armor. There's something about the precision of the suit, something about the way it's assembled and put together," Reeves said. "It kind of reflects his precision."

Reeves fights a great deal in the film, and at its recent premiere, he admitted it took its toll on him.

But Reeves said he did it all for the sake of cinema.

"With that, you have to recover the next day so it really is like ice baths, ice water, hot water, ice bags. But that's part of the fun. It makes it intense," Reeves said.

The film also reunited Reeves with his "Matrix" colleague Laurence Fishburne.

Fishburne told us the red carpet was always a little scary for him. But sitting down to talk about the movie? That was no problem.

"The opening of the movie, to begin with, is crazy. And there's some incredible fighting between Keanu and Common that happens in the streets of Rome that's just beautiful and scary and wild," Fishburne said.

"John Wick: Chapter 2" is rated-R.
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood wrapmovie premieremovie newsmovie sequels
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lady Gaga tells critics 'I'm proud of my body'
Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera talk about upcoming live show
SPONSORED: Fashion illustrations from the Oscar Nominee Luncheon
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAX cancellations, delays caused by East Coast storm
LaMelo Ball dedicates 92-point game to classmate in need of new heart
Video shows student being choked in Chicago classroom
Montel Williams debuting own brand of medical marijuana
SoCal man helps raise $20K for Lyft driver with cancer
Drought restrictions to remain in place despite state's intense rain
LA man says Israeli girlfriend w/ valid visa wrongfully deported
Show More
Suspect sought in Long Beach senior complex robberies, sexual assault
Pet of the Week: 10-year-old Chihuahua mix named Lavender
Fontana man arrested for child porn, police say
Northeast hit by its biggest snowstorm of the winter
Secret Good Samaritan pays firefighters' grocery bill
More News
Top Video
LAX cancellations, delays caused by East Coast storm
Montel Williams debuting own brand of medical marijuana
Video shows student being choked in Chicago classroom
SoCal man helps raise $20K for Lyft driver with cancer
More Video