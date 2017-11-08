ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Spacey cut from film 'All the Money in the World'

This photo shows Kevin Spacey at the Tony Awards in New York on June 11, 2017, left, and Christopher Plummer during a portrait session in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 25, 2013. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

LOS ANGELES --
Kevin Spacey is getting cut out of Ridley Scott's finished film "All the Money in the World" and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over one month before it's supposed to hit theaters.

People close to the production who were not authorized to speak publicly say Plummer is commencing reshoots immediately in the role of J. Paul Getty. According to the report, all of Spacey scenes will be reshot. Co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are expected to participate.

Scott is intending to keep the film's Dec. 22 release date.

The film was originally set to have its world premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Nov. 16 but was pulled earlier this week amid the sexual harassment reports surrounding Spacey.

Spacey has also been fired from "House of Cards."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainment
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Spacey accused of sexually assaulting Boston teen
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley reunite for 10th turn as co-hosts of CMA Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chino Hills man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
Chase suspect runs onto IE school, prompts brief lockdown
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
3 UCLA basketball players under house arrest in China
Spacey accused of sexually assaulting Boston teen
St. Louis man ticketed for honking at cop
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
Murder suspect apprehended after Upland shooting, chase
Show More
Uber unveils plan to bring flying taxis to LA by 2020
New memorial to honor fallen soldiers unveiled in Santa Clarita
How kids with special needs benefit from surf therapy with local program
Police seek El Segundo flashing suspect
Bellflower High School boosts security after threat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos