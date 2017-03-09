HOLLYWOOD WRAP

'Kong: Skull Island' cast hopes moviegoers enjoy the wild ride

"Kong: Skull Island" takes moviegoers to an uncharted island in the Pacific for the latest adventure in the 84-year-old movie franchise. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
"Kong: Skull Island" takes moviegoers to an uncharted island in the Pacific for the latest adventure in the 84-year-old movie franchise.

Along for the ride in this movie are actors Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, to name a few.

"It's a duty to make sure it's exciting. It's a duty to pay some homage to what's gone on before, for sure," Jackson said.

The movie was not easy to make, but its leading lady has high hopes for its success.

"The hope is that all the exhaustion pays off and you end up getting to share it with the world. That's the reason why I make movies," Larson said.

The movie's director, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, calls "Kong" a cinematic icon.

"I felt two enormous pressures. One, was to honor the legacy of why people love Kong and the movies that have come before it. Then two, to do something fundamentally new and fresh, where audiences feel like they can go and not have seen the same movie again," he said.

"Kong: Skull Island" is rated PG-13 and hits theaters nationwide on Friday.
