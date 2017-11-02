HOLIDAY

Kristen Bell admits she's never sent a Christmas card (nope - not even once)

This story originally appeared on Babble and is reprinted with permission.



With Halloween officially in the rear-view mirror, we've resigned ourselves to the fact that the holiday season is now upon us. Cue the last-minute shopping, the endless baking, and the gift-wrapping we'd give anything to outsource. But we've found at least one mom who's cutting herself a little slack this holiday season: our beloved Kristen Bell.

We sent the fabulous Angel Laketa Moore of That Chick Angel and the always-hilarious Meredith Masony of That's Inappropriate to interview Bell and her co-stars from A Bad Moms Christmas, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn. As expected, they did not hold back. From how they handle the ridiculous pressure of the holidays to using their kids as "bedroom block" to avoid mommy-daddy time ... these ladies had us in stitches.

But perhaps our favorite part of the interview was a tiny sneeze-and-you'll-miss-it moment where Bell admits something so small yet so big: She has never sent a Christmas card.

Yes, that's right ladies and gentleman ... it is possible to not do all the things and still be a good mom. And ultimately, that's the film's main message. It's as much of a love letter to all mothers, as it is a hall pass for us to just sit back and enjoy life for a minute (and specifically the holiday season).

In case you're out of the loop, let us get you up to speed: A Bad Moms Christmas is the sequel to the wildly popular (and insanely hilarious) 2016 comedy Bad Moms, and reunites us once again with Amy (Kunis), Kiki (Bell), and Carla (Hahn), three friends and fellow moms who decide to "take back Christmas." Instead of driving themselves crazy trying to make the season perfect, they decide to just have fun and enjoy each moment as it comes. But here to make that mission a bit more difficult than anticipated? Their moms, played by Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, and Cheryl Hines. Antics ensue, Christmas trees are stolen (and destroyed), Justin Hartley from This Is Us takes his shirt off a lot, and well, a good time is had by all.

Watch more from our interview with Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn in the video above, and check out A Bad Moms Christmas in theaters everywhere now.
