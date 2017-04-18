ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chris Pratt talks Kurt Russell's casting in 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2'

The cast of ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'' appears on ''Jimmy Kimmel Live.'' (Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

Chris Pratt thought that Kurt Russell would never play his character's father in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.

"I was like ... 'Let's shoot for the stars. Let's get like, Kurt Russell, or something. But since he probably wouldn't do it, who can we actually get?'" Pratt said.


Russell, who also appeared on Kimmel on Monday, joked that "I'm only in it for about 15 seconds and then I die."

And then there's the Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone's reunion. As Kimmel put it, "Can I say Tango and Cash are in this movie?"

The two Hollywood icons starred in 1989's Tango and Cash together. While fans already knew about Russell's role, Pratt (Peter Quill) officially confirmed that Stallone is in the movie. Pratt, though, didn't say what Stallone's role would be.

The cast also talked about the success of the first Guardians movie. Pratt said he had heard it would be Marvel's first big flop. (But of course, he pointed out, it wasn't).


They also played "Guess the Guardian," talked about Avengers: Infinity War and even opened the show with a song.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in theaters May 5.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesmovie newsmarveldisneybuzzworthyjimmy kimmel
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Richard Simmons hospitalized in California due to 'severe indigestion'
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Gary Sinise honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Fans dress up as Charlie Chaplin on his 128th birthday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pedestrian fatally struck, dragged by SUV in Long Beach
Pedestrian killed in hit-run crash on 91 Fwy in Buena Park
Videos show desperation of suspect in Facebook video killing
Veteran carries woman across finish at Boston Marathon
SPONSORED: Are you prepared for the next earthquake?
Richard Simmons hospitalized in California due to 'severe indigestion'
Windshields smashed, drivers terrified as bricks thrown at cars on 215 Fwy
Show More
Mountain lion snatches family dog from inside NorCal home
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
From 'Argo' to 'Mr. Banks,' hundreds of movie cars up for auction
Man hid mother's body parts in refrigerator, court docs say
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
More News
Photos
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
More Photos