LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The composer behind the hit film "La La Land" is taking his sound to the Hollywood Bowl with "La La Land in Concert."
Justin Hurwitz took home the Oscar for his work on "La La Land" and said he was excited to bring the music to a live audience with a 100-piece orchestra.
"We're going to show the whole movie, but we're going to do the whole score and the jazz all live with the L.A. musicians who so many of them actually played on the actual score," Hurwitz detailed.
"La La Land in Concert" kicks off at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 26. To learn how to get tickets, click here.
In the video player above, ABC7's Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio talks with Hurwitz about his show and upcoming projects.