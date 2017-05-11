  • BREAKING NEWS Helicopter crew rescues horse stuck 300 feet down ravine in Angelus Oaks - WATCH LIVE
'La La Land in Concert' at Hollywood Bowl: Justin Hurwitz discusses bringing the music to life

Fans of the hit film 'La La Land' can see the music come to life in 'La La Land in Concert' at the Hollywood Bowl. (Hollywood Bowl)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The composer behind the hit film "La La Land" is taking his sound to the Hollywood Bowl with "La La Land in Concert."

Justin Hurwitz took home the Oscar for his work on "La La Land" and said he was excited to bring the music to a live audience with a 100-piece orchestra.

"We're going to show the whole movie, but we're going to do the whole score and the jazz all live with the L.A. musicians who so many of them actually played on the actual score," Hurwitz detailed.

"La La Land in Concert" kicks off at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 26. To learn how to get tickets, click here.

In the video player above, ABC7's Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio talks with Hurwitz about his show and upcoming projects.
